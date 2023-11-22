Rotary invests over N3m on borehole, others for indigent Lagosians

By Juliet Umeh

The Rotary club has said it invested over N3 million on humanitarian projects to the indigent community of Lagos.

The club of Festac Metropolitan disclosed this during the investiture ceremony of its 19th President, Mr. Babs Mogbogu.

The immediate past President of the club, Ngozi Nwabueze, applauded members for their financial support in the past one year in her address.

Nwabueze, who was known as the Metropolitan President, noted that the support she had enjoyed during her tenure led her to achieve more.

She said: “I had a lot of financial support and that actually gave me the strength to carry out the humanitarian services.

“We were able to provide a borehole to a community. The borehole they had went bad for over seven years and today they have good water to drink.

“We were able to clothe over 100 students, nursery and primary school that had worn out uniforms, we gave them school bags and writing materials.

“We did a lot of other projects on health. We visited hospitals where we supported maternal and newborn born. We assisted on polio vaccination, cervical cancer and HIV tests among others. It was actually a successful year,” the past President remarked.

In his acceptance speech, the new President, also called Hope President, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the club members while assuring to give his best.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to stand before you as the new President of our great club, Rotary Club of Festac Metropolitan. Sincerely, I am expressing my heartfelt appreciation to every member of the club for placing your trust in me to lead the club.

“Let me use this opportunity to extend my appreciation to all our Past Presidents for their respective dedicated leadership and unwavering commitment they have put into the growth and stability of the club. Their commitments and contributions have laid a solid foundation upon which we will continue to build.”

He also appealed to their support too to be able to deliver worthy projects in his term.