Robbers’re invading our homes with PoS machines – Delta residents

Residents of the GSM area of Asaba, Delta State, have lamented the rising wave of attacks by armed robbers who invade their homes with Point of Sale, PoS, machines.

The victims, mostly traders, said the robbers force them to insert their credit cards into the machine to empty their bank accounts.

One of the victims, who said the trend started last week, disclosed that some of the residents have begun to flee their homes.

A resident, who craved anonymity, said: “They have been terrorising us, invading houses and forcing residents to part with money through transfers with their handy POS machines. They usually come in their numbers. While armed, they break into houses.

“ A lot of people have been robbed in the process. At the moment, we are confused. Most of us are afraid of going to the police, and that is why we have cried to the media to assist us in informing the authorities. Please they should come to our aid and address the situation before the trend spread to other parts of town.”

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Mr Bright Edafe, said the command had not received such reports.

He also advised residents to report any suspicious movement to the nearest police station for swift action.