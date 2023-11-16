Road Crashes: Lagos records 128 deaths in 10 months – FRSC

The Lagos Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday said 128 people lost their lives in 376 road traffic crashes recorded in the state between January and October 2023.

The Lagos Sector Commander, Mr Babatunde Farinloye, said this at a news conference in Lagos.

According to NAN, the news conference was organised to mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

He said 1,842 people and 662 vehicles were involved in crashes during the period, adding 237 people sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The probable causes being excessive speed, dangerous driving, and overloading,” he said.

Farinloye said the command would continue to deploy all paraphernalia of enforcement and advocacy to stem the rate and spate of crashes on roads.

On World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, the Sector Commander said the was a day adopted and recognised by the UN via Resolution A/60/2005 to remember all people killed and seriously injured on the roads.

“The annual global advocacy event is designated to recognise and pay respect to the thousands of people who are killed and injured as a result of road traffic crashes.

“The day is also to sensitise the living on safe road practices,” he said.

He noted the other objective of commemorating the event was to provide a platform for traffic victims and their families to remember all people killed and seriously injured on the roads and to promote actions to stop crashes.

“Others are to acknowledge the crucial work of the emergency service, and advocate for better support for road traffic victims and their families.

“Also, it is to promote evidence-based actions to prevent and eventually stop further road traffic deaths and injuries,” he said.