Rivers youths call for redeployment of CP

By Daniel Abia

A coalition of youth groups in Rivers State has called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun to immediately redeploy the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka for his alleged role in the crisis that erupted in the state last Monday.

The call is the sequel to the report that some police officers threatened to kill the governor, Siminalaye Fubara and shot at him when he went to assess the extent of damage done to the state House of Assembly chambers which got burnt on Sunday night.

“We condemn the unprofessional actions of the police who aided some members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to sit outside the Chambers despite the security situation and the direct attack on the Executive Governor of Rivers State.

“Sir Siminalayi Fubara was teargassed and shot at with water canons by the police led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations. For reference purposes, the commissioner of police in Rivers State should ask and learn from the actions of his predecessor, especially Mr Joseph Mbu and see whether all his negative acts against Rivers people were commensurate to what he got from the same Nyesom Wike his then paymaster, who used and dumped him. We wish to remind him that because of the actions of Joseph Mbu against Rivers State, Rivers people today see him as an enemy and wish never to meet such an unprofessional police officer again.

“The Inspector General of Police should, without further delay, redeploy the Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, for their direct attack on the office of the governor of Rivers State”.

At a press conference jointly organized by Comrade Solomon Lenu, convener, of Ogoni Development Drive, ODD,

Somina Wokoma, Convener, Ijaw Wari Worldwide and others under the aegis of Rivers Liberation Coalition condemned the action of the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon Martin’s Amaewhule.

“We condemn entirely the actions of the suspended members of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by the former Speaker, Hon Martins Amaewhule, who allowed themselves to be used to course crisis in Rivers State.

“It is disheartening to note that despite the known fact that the Assembly Chambers was set ablaze on Sunday night and without probing into what led to the burning of the Assembly Chambers and other security measures to stop such act and seek for an alternative place to sit from the state government before possible repair of the Chambers. Instead, they were aided by the police to sit outside the Chambers in their resolve to serve the Executive Governor of Rivers State with an impeachment notice. What a legislative rascality”.

They urge Governor Fubara to rise up and fully take charge of the state powers that have been vested in him by Rivers people and should exercise the same as the Executive Governor of Rivers State without fear or favour.

The coalition also demanded that until the Rivers State Government provides an alternative place for the members of Rivers State House to sit since the Chambers have been set ablaze, “we will resist any attempt by any group of persons to sit in the name of Rivers State House of Assembly”.