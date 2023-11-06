Rivers traders seek health facilities in markets to meet emergencies

Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara

…as Cornerstone Insurance reaches out to 150 patients

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

Traders in Rivers State have called for the establishment of health facilities in markets to meet health emergencies in the business environment.

This call came as the Cornerstone Insurance PLC, through its foundation, conducted free health care delivery in which over 150 traders were screened for Diabetes and High Blood Pressure and some medications administered at Fruit Garden Market, D/Line in Port Harcourt City.

The traders expressed concerns that medical emergencies in the market have been of great concerns, adding that there was a need for mini hospitals to be sited in major markets in the state.

Speaking, one of the beneficiaries of the health outreach by Cornerstone Insurance Foundation Godwin Lambert, who is a trader in the market, thanked the foundation for intervention, stating that traders hardly visit health centres to know their health status.

He said, “I like the outreach because it has saved us the stress of going to the hospital to queue up. And before you get attention for the day you have lost business. We prefer as they have come here to our business place.

“It will be fine if the government can build hospitals in the market. If the government cares about the people they are supposed to build these kinds of facilities in the market that will attend to people. Most at times, emergencies do occur here in the market. So, when there are issues of emergencies it can be taken care of immediately.”

However, the Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer, Cornerstone Insurance PLC, Karyne Onyema, said the event was a way of giving back to the public who have supported the firm’s services and programmes.

She said, “Cornerstone Insurance PLC Foundation (CIPLCF) has put together these free medical tests in various markets of the federation in a bid to improve the health of traders.

“A team of Doctors and Nurses is stationed in each location to check for Diabetes and Hypertension, give medical advice and provide drugs where necessary.

“The essence is to give back to society with our Corporate Social Responsibility programme, to improve our public perception and goodwill in society, create awareness and visibility for the Brand, help us focus on touch points in society and create solutions (Health) and to educate people on why it is necessary to do health checks.”