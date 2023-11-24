Rivers PDP chairman, Akawor, resigns office to take up FG’s appointment

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State, Amb. Desmond Akawo has resigned his office.

This according to him (Akawor) is as a result of his appointment by President Bola Tinubu as Federal Commissioner of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAF, designate.

In a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity on Thursday, had noted that the new RMAFC Federal Commissioner, who represents Rivers State, is being appointed following the tragic demise of the immediate past commissioner from the state, Hon. Asondu Wenah Temple, earlier this month.

However, on Friday, Akawor tenders his letter, which he addressed to the Acting Chairman of the party, Amb. Umar Damagum, stating that has been appointed to serve with the opposition Federal Government of the All-Progressives Congress.

The letter read: “I have recently been nominated for a Federal appointment to the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) as the Federal Commissioner representing Rivers State.

“After consultation with my leaders and family, I have accepted this opportunity to serve our country, which I consider a national service. Consequently, I have resigned my position as the Rivers State Party Chairman of our great party- The PDP and immediately handed over all duties to the Deputy Party Chairman- Hon. Aaron Chukwuemeka who has commenced an action in this stead.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have steered the ship of our great Party, The PDP at the State level from 2020 to 2023, and especially grateful for your support and the support of the National body during my tenure.

“My family and I are extremely grateful to Mr. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for his consideration and for finding me worthy to serve in this capacity. I remain committed to the ideals of our Party always and will continue to be available to provide, steer and support for all party affairs whenever I am called upon.”