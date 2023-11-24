Rivers gov’t makes major reshuffling in state assembly management

Rivers Assembly

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has made a major reshuffling of the management staff members of the State House of Assembly.

The confidential circular marked A238/VOL.XV(15)/81 was dated 20th November 2023 and signed by the Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr. George Nwaeke.

This may not be unconnected with the current political crisis in the state which has led to the split of the legislative arm of the state.

Nweke in the circular noted that the development has affected some postings in the state’s civil service.

In the memo titled: “Senior Staff Posting”, Dr. Nwaeke listed those affected to include Mr. Emeka Amadi, Clerk of the Rivers State House of Assembly now deployed to Scholarship Board, Mr. Calistus Ojirika, Deputy Clerk and Head of Legislative Department in the House of Assembly now posted to the Readers Project.

It also noted that Mr. Georgewill Otto, an Assistant Director in the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development is now moved to Rivers State Small Town and Rural Water Supply Agency.

The memo stated that the posting takes immediate effect and further directed the affected officers to complete handover procedures to the most senior officers in their respective departments as their service records are expected to be moved to the offices of their new postings.