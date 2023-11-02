Rivers crisis: Nigeria’s peace, unity, tranquility transcends politics – PDP Govs

John Alechenu, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, PDP-GF, has said Nigeria’s peace and stability transcends party politics as such, expressing gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, for intervening in the budding crisis in Rivers State, shouldn’t be misconstrued to mean surrendering the party to the All Progressives Congress.

The Governor Bala Mohammed-led PDPGF said the clarification became necessary in the light of what it described as “the vicious, speculative media reports” alleging that its Chairman, was leading the opposition into oblivion by his recent courtesies to the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director General of the forum, Hon. C.I. D. Maduabum, in Abuja, on Thursday.

He said, “For the avoidance of doubts and to clarify the sequence of events, it was the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), HE. Governor Malam Abdul-Rahwan Abdul-Razaq of Kwara State, an APC Governor, took leadership in intimating Mr. President of the situation in Rivers State.

“All the Governors of 36 States supported the move. In particular, the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, H.E Bala Mohammed, lent his weight and support to the move.

“It should be noted that Gov. Siminalayi Fubara is a member of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Vice-Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum. The President, H.E Bola Tinubu, GCON, agreed to intervene as requested.

“It is most disingenuous for certain persons to lampoon the courtesies extended to Mr. President for his intervention. It should be noted that the events that played out in Rivers State had national security implications; it had the potential to lead to a breakdown of law and order.

“Indeed, the Rivers State Police Command acknowledged as much in its statement issued on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.”

Maduabum said further, “Mr. President as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, and effectively the Chief Security Officer of the nation, had to intervene to nip the crises in the bud. Indeed, Nigeria’s history is replete with instances where a development in one state could snowball and affect the whole country.

“Rivers State is one of the major oil producing States in Nigeria. A breach of peace in Rivers State, considering its strategic value and importance, no doubt, could affect other States of the federation.

“Indeed, it is a sign of good leadership and a high sense of duty that Gov. Bala Mohammed summoned and held an emergency meeting of the Forum immediately after the Rivers State matter came up.

“We think that he deserves credit for this. In a communiqué issued by the PDP-GF at the end of its meeting on 31st October 2023, the PDP Governors said, ‘The PDP Governors were alarmed at the recent developments in Rivers State and welcomes the intervention of Mr President to bring the crises to an end.

“The meeting urged all parties to the Rivers State crises to sheath their sword and resort to peaceful means of resolution. The Forum further offers its platform for a quick and just containment of the issues involved.”

According to him, “There is no way Governor Bala Mohammed, being a lover of peace in all parts of the country could fold his hands and fail to act or appreciate the good efforts of the President in finding a solution to the crisis.

“This further explains the shuttle diplomacy employed by the PDP Governors’ Forum led by Gov. Bala Mohammed in visiting and counselling the dramatis personae in the crises.

“Those castigating the Chairman and other members of the PDP Governors’ Forum seem to have forgotten that the unity, peace and tranquillity of the country transcend politics and political leanings.

“The Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum has not in any way done anything wrong by thanking the efforts of the President to resolve the crisis in Rivers State.

“Senator Bala Mohammed is not trying and will not do anything to hand over the PDP, a leading and formidable opposition party to the President, who was elected on the platform of another party.

“The situation in Rivers State on 30th October, 2023 was not just a PDP affair. No.”