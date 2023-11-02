Rivers Crisis: Martins Amaewhule remains authentic Speaker of Rivers Assembly – Okocha

Rivers Assembly

By Daniel Abia

Given the controversy surrounding the authentic Speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly following the purported impeachment of Rt. Hon Martins Chike Amaewhule and the eventual emergence of Rt. Hon Edison Ehie as a replacement, Rivers people have been urged to jettison the idea of any crisis to that effect.



It would be recalled that following the crisis that erupted in the state Assembly on Monday, Edison was hurriedly sworn in as the new Speaker of the House and was immediately congratulated by the state Governor, Siminalaye Fubara.

Commenting on this development, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Chief OCJ Okocha said “The Speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly, undoubtedly is Rt. Hon Martins Chike Amaewhule.

“That is the position as of now. What happened yesterday (Monday) and the day before (Sunday) where there were counter statements about who the Speaker is and whether or not some members of the Assembly had elected Hon Edison Ehie as the Rivers state House of Assembly, are what we heard during the political impasse that occurred in the state since on Sunday. I am not aware of any other speaker apart from Amaewhule”.

Okocha’s position is contrary to that of Governor Siminalaye Fubara who had since congratulated the new Speaker thereby stoking the embers of more crisis in the state.

The ex-NBA president described the political crisis in the state as very unfortunate, adding “Am very unhappy about it. I am seriously disturbed about what we have always known to be the peace, harmony and tranquillity that has hitherto existed in our state. To my knowledge, several well-meaning citizens of the state and even the President of Nigeria have intervened in the matter. It is my hope and prayer that normalcy will be restored at the earliest opportunity”.

On whether true peace has returned to the state, the legal luminary said “Everybody is aware that the president has intervened. I don’t believe that the governor can have camps. The governor is the governor of Rivers State. He is the governor of Rivers people and we don’t expect him to have camps in the executive or legislature. That is impossible. I don’t want anybody to carry out that idea”.

He went on to say that upon the proclamation of the House by His Excellency, Sir Siminalaye Fubara some five months ago, makes Rt. Hon Martins Amaewhule the Speaker of the House. I don’t think anything has changed. The status quo is what everybody recognizes that Hon Martins Chike Amaewhule is the Speaker of the House of Assembly”.

Speaking on why the impeachment notice has not been withdrawn even after the peace accord by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Okocha said “I am not aware any impeachment notice was served to anybody. I am not even aware that any notice was signed. Who signed the notice? Who delivered it? “All of these are in the realm of speculations. There was some crisis in the House of Assembly. That is what all of us know. But that has been resolved. And there is harmony among the three arms of government.

“I wouldn’t know the root cause of this crisis because I am not a member of the House of Assembly. I am not the governor of Rivers state”.

According to the ex-NBA president, police never shot a bullet at the governor as widely speculated. “I do not believe that the police shot at the governor. He may have been quoted out of context. When there is a crisis, police seek to disperse the crowd using teargas and water. The governor is the chief security officer of the state. Nobody can shoot at the governor. Do you want the state to burn? I don’t believe he was shot at”, Chief Okocha said.