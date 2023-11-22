Rivers APC Crisis: NWC disbands Exco, names Wike’s loyalists into Caretaker C’ttee

Omeiza Ajayi

The National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress has disbanded the executive committees at all levels of its chapter in Rivers state, following what it said was a protracted crisis within the chapter.

Addressing journalists at the end of the NWC meeting on Wednesday in Abuja, the publicity secretary of the APC, Felix Morka named Chief Tony Okocha as Chairman of the Caretaker Committee.

Okocha had in July made a strong case for the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, to be given the ministerial slot meant for the state, arguing that the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the state was made possible by Wike.

He said neither the Social Democratic Party’s Governorship candidate, Magnus Abe, nor the former Transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi, deserved the slot, having not worked for Tinubu’s success, as Wike, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP did. Wike had since been appointed as Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister.

Morka at the briefing said the Party’s decision was signed by the National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Deputy National Secretary, Barr. Festus Fuanter.

He said; “The NWC of the APC at its meeting on 22 November 2023 and under the powers conferred upon it by the NEC of the party and by the provision of Article 13 and recognizing compelling circumstances that have arisen in the Rivers state chapter necessitating decisive actions hereby resolves that the executive committees of the party in Rivers state at all levels are dissolved.

“A caretaker committee shall be appointed to conduct a comprehensive e-registration of all members in the state;

“To facilitate the emergence of new executive committees extending from wards to the state”.

While he listed Chief Tony C. Okocha as Chairman, Chief Eric Nwibani was named Secretary. Members are Hon. Chibuike Ikenga, Prince Stephen Abolo, Hon. Silvester Vidin, Senibo Karibi Dan-Jumbo and Miss Darling Amadi.

He said the committee which would be inaugurated on Friday in Abuja shall have six months to carry out its tasks which will mark the end of the caretaker committees at all levels.

“The Caretaker Committee subject to the directives of the NWC was entrusted with preparing for the conduct of congresses to facilitate the emergence of new Executive Committees for the Party at various levels, extending from the ward to the State”, he added.