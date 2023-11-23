Rivers agog as committee rolls out activities for burial of late King

By Daniel Abia

The ancient Kalabari Kingdom in Rivers State is in a festive mood as the 2-month activities to mark the burial of the late Amanayabo, King TJT Princewill continue with cultural and spiritual events lined up this month and December.



A release of activities marking the burial by the media subcommittee, reveals that the Igira Sira cultural event is ongoing in all communities in Kalabari land and will end on Saturday 25th November, 2023.

Thereafter, an environmental sanitation exercise, including the council secretariat to Emohua Kalabari Road is also expected to take place on Saturday 25th November, from seven to 10 in the morning, according to the schedule of events.

Also, the Eklne Sekiapu are expected to perform the final cleansing rites from Elem-Kalabari to Buguma City on Saturday 25th November by 4 pm while a novelty football match in honour of the late Monarch between KNC Old Boys and KGHS Old Girls teams held by 4.30 pm. A Kalabari Kingdom Unity lecture in King Amachree Memorial Hall, Buguma takes place earlier while the interdenominational Carol service of All Churches in Kalabari land is to be centrally held at the King Amachree Square on Sunday 26th November by 5 pm.

According to the release, on Monday, 27th November, at 4:00 am: Se-Erena Kurusu will announce the Burial with Native Women Singing Groups Singing Round Buguma, while all Communities and Compounds of Kalabari are expected to decorate their Communities/Compounds with Flags.

A Service of Songs and a night of tributes will held At the Christians Ecumenical Centre, Port Harcourt by 4 pm, and by 8:00 pm Churches Native Choirs Sing in Buguma at the Town Square.

On Tuesday 28th November, the Final Igira Sira takes place at 4 pm with a Candle Procession Round Town By Choirs Of The Various Churches In Buguma. There will also be a Country Classics And Jazz Band Display At Buguma by 4 pm.