Rising cost of fish sparks protest in Sagamu

fresh fish in basket

By James Ogunnaike

A group of market women, believed to be fish sellers in Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, yesterday, embarked on protest over the ‘frequent hike’ in prices of fish.

The demonstrators, who marched through Makun road, to the palace of Akarigbo of Remoland, armed with placards and chanting solidarity songs, demanded an immediate action to alleviate the economic hardships facing the people.

The protesters called for an enhancement of social welfare interventions, emphasising that government must do more to address the increasing poverty levels in the country.

According to viral videos circulating on social media, the protesters expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s efforts in alleviating poverty and controlling the surge in the prices of essential commodities.

A source, within the Awolowo market in Sagamu, revealed that the protest was organized by fish traders from various markets in Sagamu, who were particularly concerned about the skyrocketing prices of fish.

One of the protesters, a market woman, passionately conveyed the frustration of many, saying, “The hike in prices of food stuffs is too much. What is happening?

“In Sagamu right now, Titus is now N2,000, while Sawa is N1000.

“Is that not too much? We are not doing this for ourselves; it is not as if we cannot buy it, we are protesting so that the prices can be reduced.

“Won’t the people eat? Imagine not being able to cook a pot of soup with N2000.

“A fish bought for N1,200 has suddenly become N1,800.”

Deji Soyemi, who is a cold room business operator, also expressed concern about the increase in fish prices, pointing out that “for instance a carton that sold for N10,000 might now cost N15,000 in just two days.”