Rights Violation: Boys, men urged to speak out

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS part of activities to mark the 16 Days of Activism, a nonprofit organization, FAME Foundation, Tuesday, called on boys and men who are victims of Gender Based Violence, GBV, to speak out in order to be helped and safeguarded.

The Executive Director, FAME Foundation, Arabinrin Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, made the call during a sensitization visit to LEA Jabi Kpadna, in Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, with the theme ‘Uniting Boys/Men to Invest Against Gender-based Violence 16 Days of Activism 2023, and sponsored by the French Embassy in Abuja.

Ogunleye-Bello who explained why boys and men are the focus of the Foundation’s 16 Days of Activism said a lot of boys under 18 including men are being sexually abused, physically assaulted, trafficked, forced into cultism, drugs, and put under dehumanizing conditions.

She further stated that the essence of the programme is to engage boys at their tender age and interact with them to speak out about what they are going through in the environment where they live either at school or their homes houses by informing their parents and relevant NGOs and government organizations.

The Foundation also brought resources persons to speak to the boys in order to let them understand that it is better to speak out about Gender Based Violence than being silent about it, and the boys also asked relevant questions about how they can speak out.

She said: “Boys and men need to talk. The boys need to talk with their mothers. Tell your parents, teachers and elders what somebody is doing to you, and don’t feel threatened when they say you will be killed or beaten after they have molested, and don’t think you are deriving pleasure from being sexually abused, they are destroying your future because if you group up with that you will also do that to an innocent child, which is not good.

“So don’t allow someone to touch your private part and other sensitive parts because the person is your uncle, aunt, classmate, class or lesson teacher, fellow boy or even girl, you have to scream and run to report him or her.

“I want to let you know that we have jailed a man who abused a boy like you. So we are ready to fight for you and safeguard your life.”

She also commended the French Embassy for their support and funding, and assured them of more collaboration and reaching out to young people in order to drastically reduce gender-based violence in Nigeria.

However, she made it known that parents are also engaged and sensitized in order not to allow such abuses and to let them know that they have support to fight and jail persons who violate their children and wards via law.

She also called for domestication of the Child Rights Act, CRA, and Violence Against Persons Prohibition, VAPP, by State Governors who are yet to do so, and called for punishment of those who abuse children to serve as deterrent to others.

“Children must be treated with care and respect as they remain the future of many generations, and some of the provisions in the Child Rights Act that were passed 20 years ago are not more realistic with the happenings in the current Nigerian society.

“The CRA was passed in 2003, some of the provisions of that Act are not realistic anymore. So it is important for us to start thinking of the review, even though the process will be long, but we need to start it”, she added.

Meanwhile, the Project Officer, French Embassy, Regis Ketty, in a remark said that gender based violence affects millions of children, families and communities in every country and transcends cultural, geographic and economic differences in societies.

“In Nigeria, 44 per cent of girls have experienced one or more forms of physical and sexual violence perpetrated by teachers and/or classmates.

“This violence has considerable consequences on the physical, mental, sexual and emotional well-being of the child. Sexual harassment in schools can harm students educational opportunities.

“The French Embassy is proud to support Fame Foundation in this project but also other NGOs across the country, particularly in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and North East States (Borno, Yobe and Adamawa).

“This initiative is part of a broader campaign supported by French diplomacy to support the fight against gender-based violence.

France has led sustained action at the European and international levels and calls on all States to ratify and implement the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and to ratify the Convention on Istanbul of the Council of Europe on preventing and combating violence against women.

“In Nigeria, the French Embassy supports several development projects through its PISCCA program (Innovative Civil Society Projects and Coalition of Actors) or FSPI R in order to promote women’s rights and fight against GBV”, Ketty said.

Also, speaking on behalf of the boys, Primary Six pupil, Joshua Ebube, said the challenges among the boys who experience Gender Based Violence includes keeping silence and refusing to speak, and also they feel they are ‘big boys’.

Ebube also called on parents to make out time to be with their children and wards and know what they are experiencing and feeling instead of running after other things.