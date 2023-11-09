Rhythm and Roots: Africa’s Largest Container Park set to host music, food festival at Sol Oniru

Sol Oniru by the Box Mall Company, Africa’s largest container park, has transformed into the epicentre of cultural celebration with ‘Rythm and Roots,’ an extraordinary amalgamation of music, food, and art.

Situated on Nigeria’s premium beach promenade, Sol Oniru by Box Mall is poised to offer five weekends filled with entertainment, luxury, and leisure. Every Saturday, from November 11th to December 9th, starting at 6 pm, the beachfront will pulsate with the rhythms of ‘Rythm and Roots.’ This event promises an unparalleled opportunity to explore the dynamic nightlife of Lagos Beach and immerse oneself in a cultural kaleidoscope.

‘Rythm and Roots’ boasts a diverse lineup of accomplished artists, setting the stage for a musical extravaganza. Leading the way are the electrifying Teni the Entertainer, renowned for her captivating beats and melodies, and Made Kuti, who carries forward his family’s legendary musical legacy. Keep an eye out for upcoming artist announcements.

But it’s not just the headliners that shine; the festival also spotlights emerging talents and exceptional performers like Clayrocksu, Evelle, David Operah, and The Folks Music Rigo Kamp. These artists contribute to the festival’s eclectic blend of musical genres, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

While the music serenades, ‘Rythm and Roots’ tantalizes your taste buds with a diverse array of culinary delights. From traditional Nigerian dishes to international cuisine, this event promises a gastronomic adventure that complements the musical journey.

As the sun sets over Sol Oniru, the festival grounds transform into a visual masterpiece, offering a feast for the eyes. This multi-sensory experience celebrates the cultural diversity of Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

To be part of this remarkable cultural celebration, mark your calendars for ‘Rythm and Roots at Sol Oniru.’ Tickets and further information are available at boxmall.co. This event is more than just a festival; it’s an experience that will leave you with cherished memories. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore Lagos beach nightlife and immerse yourself in the magic of ‘Rythm and Roots at Sol Oniru.’