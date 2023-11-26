Reyenieju urges Delta APC to remain hopeful

Hon. Daniel Reyenieju

A Chieftain of All Progressive Congress and former member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Daniel Reyenieju has urged members of the party in Delta State to maintain the spirit of hope and positivity, despite the recent decision at the Appeal Tribunal dismissing the party’s gubernatorial candidate’s case.



Reyenieju said “The recent event has not in any way undermined our resolve – instead, it has further strengthened our determined pursuit for justice and fairness. We remain hopeful, for our journey towards victory is not a sprint, but rather a marathon one whereby resilience, patience, and unwavering tenacity must of necessity be invested to achieve final victory.

“This brings us to the beacon of hope that lies before us; which is our upcoming appeal to the Supreme Court. Let us collectively remember that each challenge we face is a stepping stone towards our eventual success. It is this belief and confidence in our case that mitigates the harshness of yesterday’s events. Our case is well-reasoned and sturdy, capable of withstanding the most rigorous legal articulation, inspection, and inquisitorial rigor. It is this robustness of the fundamentals of our case and course that leads us to maintain our untrammeled and unbridled positivity.

“Permit me to specifically address the constituents of our large, passionate, and dedicated support base. Yesterday was painful, undoubtedly; but today is yet another day – one filled with opportunity and reignited determination. We urge each one of you to remain steadfast in your support, with your faith remaining turgid and unwavering. Indeed, the true measure of strength lies not in never falling but in rising every time we fall.

“The road ahead is rough and tough, but we are tougher, and together, we will emerge victorious. We will leave no stone unturned in our fight for justice and consequent redemption of our Delta State from its present sordid state in governance. Hopefully, the Supreme Court will see the merits of our case and make a decision that mirrors our principles and the aspirations and desires of the majority of electorates in Delta State.

“Maintain your spirit of hope and positivity. Your unfaltering support is our strength on this journey towards victory. Let’s march forward together, arm in arm, towards the Supreme Court, with not just hope but with a conviction that victory awaits us there. We never lose. Either we win, or we learn. APC”