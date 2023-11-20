Revoke NNPCL oil assets surveillance contracts, FG, NASS, NSA told

…Say contracts as awarded contravene PIA, Local Content Act

By Egufe Yafugborhi

The Association of Rivers and Akwa Ibom Oil and Gas Producing Host Producing Communities has called on President Bola Tinubu, National Assembly (NASS) and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu to prevail on the NNPC Limited to cancel the recent re-award of Oil Assets Surveillance contacts to resolve inherent irregularities.

Leaders of the association rising from a critical meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital yesterday, noted that the surveillance contracts as initiated and recently re-awarded not only contravene the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the Local Content Act but also endanger livelihoods in host communities whose indigenes are alienated from the contracts.

In their position expressed by Hon Godspower George, Chairman, the association told Vanguard that, “Rivers and Awa Ibom Oil and Gas Producing Host Communities

maintain that NNPCL Surveillance Contracts be awarded to indigenous

contractors in both states.

“NNPCL should not re-award Surveillance Contract meant for Rivers and Akwa Ibom states indigenes to Delta state Indigenes because the contracts are Local Content Contracts.

“That since the award of the contract to Delta State indigenes for the past two years, there have been unprecedented cases of oil pollution in our host communities because the contractors are shadow contractors, not found anywhere in our states.

“Again for the past two years, there have been incidences of oil spills, pollution of swamps, destruction of aquatic lives, untimely deaths, poverty, pollution of natural sources of drinking water, destruction of

farm lands etc.

“The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) states that communities with cases of facilities vandalization will lose the yearly 3% host communities development fund.

“The non-indigenous surveillance contractors from Delta state are careless about the protection of our environment and the PIA yearly 3% development fund because it is not their communities/states.

“We are calling on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the Speaker Federal House of Representatives and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to prevail on NNPCL to award the Security/Surveillance of her facilities in Rivers and Akwa Ibom states to indigenous contractors who will be able to own up in the security of our environment, the facilities and increase the revenue of Federal Government in oil production.”