Review RECs appointments, it’s not too late – Jega tells Tinubu

President Tinubu

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Attahiru Jega has urged President Bola Tinubu to review the recent appointments in the commission, saying it is not too late to make such a review.

Jega made this appeal in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

He said, “I think there is no doubt that if the President were listening, my advice would be to immediately review the appointment of the Resident Electoral Commissioners that was passed by the Senate recently.

“It is very very important because, clearly, not only does it send a wrong signal about the government’s intention to improve the integrity of elections, it also suggests that there is indifference with regards to protecting the independence and impartiality of the electoral management body.

“I will want to believe that Mr. President was either misinformed or is not really furnished with all the necessary details with regards to these appointments. So that is the first recommendation I will make; it is not too late.

“It’s established that people who are appointted are very partisan or registered members of political parties contrary to the legal provisions. The right thing should be done, and corrections should be made,” he said.

The former INEC boss further stated, “Secondly, moving into the future, the Senate itself needs to be up and doing. The normal thing to do, when these kinds of recommendations are made, is to send to the committee which have the time to do a thorough review of the details of all the people appointed before it comes to the plenary.

“But, in this particular case, from everything that we have heard and read, it appears that the matter did not go to the committee; it just went to the floor of the Senate, and they rushed the approval.

“So, even with the best of intentions, there’s a faulty process, and it is that faulty process that is now resulting in inappropriate people being appointed into these kinds of positions.”