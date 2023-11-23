By Godfrey Bivbere & Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Adewale Adeniyi, has said that the Customs’ mandate to generate revenue for the government remains paramount, but added that evolving landscape demands equal attention to trade facilitation.

Meanwhile, the Customs boss was conferred with the Fellowship of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, by the Director General of the Institute, Professor Eghosa Osaghae.

While delivering a paper titled: “Nigeria’s Economic Growth and Development: Reforming and Positioning the Customs Service for the African Continental Free Trade and Other Emerging Challenges”, at the NIIA in Lagos, Adeniyi said that the Nigeria Customs evolution of embracing paperless processes, fostering trade facilitation, fortifying capabilities for Rules of Origin (ROO), Implementation of Advance Ruling, Authorised Economic Operators (AEO), and engaging with the business community, are all harmonized with the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He stated: “Recognizing the multifaceted role of the NCS, it becomes imperative to manage expectations regarding revenue generation. Striking a balance between facilitating trade and meeting revenue targets requires a nuanced approach.

“This involves making informed trade-offs that translate into fostering sustainable economic development, particularly for small and medium-scale entrepreneurs. The NCS must navigate these intricacies adeptly to not only meet fiscal objectives but also contribute significantly to the growth and resilience of Nigeria’s economic landscape.”