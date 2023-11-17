Resume work or relinquish power to your deputy, CSOs tell Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has been urged to resume his official duties or transmit power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, so as to promote transparency and accountability in the affairs of the state.

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for Democracy made this known on Thursday in Abuja, while the Convener, Dr Tunji Asaolu, was addressing journalists.

Criticisms have greeted the development that Akeredolu has been governing Ondo State from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital since he returned from his medical trip in Germany a few months ago.

Reacting to the governor’s action, Asaolu, said Akeredolu’s absence may lead to ineffective leadership in the state endangering Ondo people.

Asaolu said, “We urge Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to prioritise the needs of the people and to resume his responsibilities without further delay or transfer power to his deputy. Our state cannot afford to be without effective leadership, and we demand swift action to rectify this situation.

“We call on all relevant authorities to urgently address this matter and ensure the seamless transition of governance to the Ondo deputy governor, in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.

“We remind all stakeholders that the constitution empowers the deputy governor to act in the governor’s absence. The political maneuvering preventing this is a violation of the very principles that underpin our democratic system. Ondo State deserves strong and unwavering leadership, especially in challenging times.”