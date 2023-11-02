Reps to AGF: You’ve 72hrs to submit report on N100bn COVID-19 intervention funds

Accountant General of the Federation, Mrs Oluwatoyin Sakirat

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives has issued 72-hours ultimatum to the Accountant General of the Federation, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Madein to submit detailed report on the utilisation of the N100 billion COVID-19 intervention funds released by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to Ministries, Departments and Agencies between 2020 and 2022.

Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Bamidele Salam (PDP-Osun) who issued the notice in Abuja, frowned at the AGF’s refusal to comply with the resolution of the Committee to submit the report on the 27th October, 2023.

While reading the Riot Act against the AGF, Hon. Salam explained that the House had mandated the Committee to investigate the “expenditure incurred under the COVID-19 interventions especially in the year 2020 and up to 2022.

According to him, “A letter was written to the Accountant General to furnish the committee with details of all releases pursuant to the provisions of the Appropriation Act as well as other interventions captured by the released from Central Bank of Nigeria to different Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.“”That letter, I was duly informed showed that submission is expected on or before October 27, 2023.

“As we speak, that input has not been received from the office of the accountant general of the Federation.

“That is a very very important document that will guide our proceedings on the investigation the house mandated us to carry out within a timeframe.

“Sir, you are the Deputy Director PAC, if the letter comes most likely you will also have an input to the conversation.“

‘So, we are sending you now to go back home and let the accountant general know that she has defaulted in the request of the committee. We said on or before 27th if there are any objective reasons why she couldn’t meet up with that date, she should communicate to this committee to ask for the extension of time.

“To this end, he directed the AGF to transmit the report before the close of work on Friday, 3rd November, 2023.

The House resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on the ‘Alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 intervention funds from 2020 to 2022’, approved by Federal Government for various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) between 2020 and 2022.