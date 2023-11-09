Reps summon FIRS, Nigeria Immigration service, 5 others over failure to render account

…demand Federal Medical Centre, Keffi to explain over 10 billion Naira expenditure.

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has issued summons to the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Metrological Agency, Nigerian Immigration Service, Niger State Command, Investment and Security Tribunal, and the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria to appear before it.

The summoning by the Public Accounts Committee to the agencies to appear on Tuesday next week is to answer queries issued against them by the Auditor General for the Federation.

At the hearing of the committee held on Thursday in Abuja, members described the actions of the agencies as unacceptable, especially given the previous invitations extended to them and the grievous nature of the allegations levelled against them in the 2019 Auditor General’s Report which have not been responded to.

The Committee also directed the medical director of the federal medical centre, Keffi, Nassarawa State to appear on Tuesday next week with necessary documents in support of various expenditures totalling about 10 Billion Naira queried by the Auditor General for the Federation.

The Committee wondered why the Medical Director who had been in office for close to seven years should continuously seek an extension of time to respond to explain infractions bothering on diversion of public funds, non-remittance of internally generated revenue to the federation accounts, payment of allowances without the approval of the salaries and wages committee among other allegations.

In a similar vein, the committee directed the Acting Registrar of the Veterinary Council of Nigeria to provide documentary evidence in support of his answers to ten audit queries issued by the Auditor General for the Federation.

A member of the House Committee, Dauda Zachariah Nyampa expressed concerns at the fact that the council had been in the habit of using delay tactics to frustrate the work of the Public Accounts Committee, especially in the 9th Assembly.

Speaking at the hearing Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Rep. Bamidele Salam reiterated the commitment of the committee to exhaustive and impartial investigation into the various issues of alleged violations of financial regulations by the MDAs in carrying out their mandate.

Also at the meeting, the Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Rep Isa Ali who came in the company of the Deputy Minority Leader, Rep. Ali Madaki expressed the support of the House leadership to the work of the Public Accounts Committee stressing the revolve of the 10th Assembly Leadership to strengthen all committees in a manner that will ensure proper accountability by all Ministries, Departments and Agencies.