Reps Speaker to lead 32 African Countries to honour Tinubu

…As Abuja gets set to hosts 1st African invitational swimming tournament in honour of Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

There are strong indications that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas will soon lead representatives from 32 African countries to honour Nigeria’s president and chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It will be called that Rt. Hon. Abbas, while receiving the trophy of the 1st African Invitational Swimming Championship from the organisers recently in Abuja for formal presentation to Mr. President, had noted that sports creates job opportunities for the youths either directly or indirectly, such as infrastructure and services, transportation, accommodation, including security, which help to reduce unemployment to improve household income levels while boosting economic growth.

He said that the forthcoming swimming 1st African Invitational Swimming Championship would be a good platform to discover credible talents that could represent Nigeria at international championships in the future, adding that the event would inspire youths of all grades would to participate competitively and imbibe the values of teamwork, patriotism and courage.

The International Director of Planning and Implementation of the Championship, Dr. Godwin Tammy, while exchanging views with Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) and Member of the Planning and Implementation Committee of the 1st African Invitational Swimming Championship, Hon. Ikenga Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere in his office at the National Assembly Complex on Tuesday said the Speaker, House of Representatives, was playing the lead role to ensure that the continental aquatic sport championship becomes a huge success.

He said swimmers and aquatic sport stakeholders drawn from 32 African countries will converge on Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory for the 1st African Invitational Swimming Championship, tagged, ‘Peace and Progress’ in honour of ECOWAS chairman and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR.

He further disclosed that the continental aquatic tourism event under the lead role of the Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas was being organised by Africa Aquatics, Zone 2, Dakar, Senegal and Demakers Business Roundtable Abuja, in appreciation of the charismatic leadership and growing regional influence of President Bola Tinubu in turbulent times in the sub-region.

Dr. Tammy expressed his deep appreciation to the House of Reps. Speaker for his sacrifice of love and commitment towards President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, describing the 1st. African International Invitational Swimming Championship as a moment of aquatic sport festivity in Federal Capital Territory.

He informed that the trophy of the championship will be unveiled during its formal presentation of the trophy to the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, which will signal the commencement of the event.

Dr. Tammy also hinted that the championship, organised in collaboration with relevant institutions within and beyond the African continent, would be hosted by the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FTC), Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike.

“This is the first of its kind, ever organised in honour of an African leader. It promises to be an exciting event and a moment of glory, laced with blissful ecstasy, finesse and alluring quality of talents dotted across Africa with over five thousand male and female swimmers from 32 countries converging on the beautiful city of Abuja to fight for the continental crown. It will attract a collection of regional stakeholders in sports development who are committed to youth development and empowerment,” Dr. Tammy hinted.

He expressed the hope that the international invitational swimming championship would help to discover more young talented swimmers, who will represent Nigeria in future international swimming championships.

Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), and Member of the Planning & Implementation Committee of the 1st African Invitational Swimming Championship, Hon. Ikenga Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere said the Planning & Implementation Committee was working round the clock to achieve set goals, just as he reiterated the commitment of Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas towards the unveiling and official presentation of the trophy to President Bola Tinubu soon to kick start the event.

It will be called that Dr. Godwin Tammy recently presented the trophy of the 1st. African International Invitational Swimming Championship to Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, preparatory to the official unveiling/presentation to President Bola Tinubu on a later date in the State House.

Dignitaries present during the handing over of trophy to the House Speaker include Prof. Dan- Azumi, Jake, (Chief of Staff to the Speaker), Hon. Dr. Aliyu Mustapha (Vice chairman, Upstream Petroleum), Dr. Chamberlain (Deputy Chief of Staff to the Speaker and Hon. Jingi Rufai, among many Honourable Members of the House of Representatives.