Reps move to reactivate African regional aquaculture centre

… to include in 2024 budget estimates

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to reactivate the African Regional Aquaculture Centre (ARAC) by ensuring that the ARAC enjoys reasonable funding in the 2024 Budget estimates through its Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions.

The House also called on the Ministry to interface with the establishment to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the present decadency of the centre.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion titled, “Call to Activate the African Regional Aquaculture Centre (ARAC) in Omuihuechi Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State” moved by Hon. Boniface Sunday Emerengwa on Thursday during plenary in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Emerengwa noted that on 29 May 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared an emergency in the agricultural sector and food sufficiency in Nigeria.

He also noted that the President renamed the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to ensuring Nigeria’s food security

He explained that the African Regional Aquaculture Centre is a department of the Nigerian Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR), established in 1980 with FAO/UNDP assistance, the centre trains senior and vocational aquaculture professionals to increase fish production through brackish water fish farming, focusing on training and research in aquaculture

He further explained that the centre also provides training for a one-year postgraduate diploma in aquaculture and a one-year Master of Science (MSc) degree in aquaculture.

Expressing worries he said that the centre’s significant mandate has been neglected due to a lack of funds and previous administration abandonment, causing a shortage of trained personnel for the country’s fish sufficiency.

“The last postgraduate programmes were discontinued in 2000 due to a lack of funds. The reactivation of the postgraduate programmes and new courses are needed to meet current realities.

“Over 8,000 fish farmers and extension advisers have been trained, but tens of thousands may be denied access.

“The majority of the people in Rivers State and the South-South are predominately farmers and fishermen, eager to support the current Nigerian administration in ensuring food

sufficiency if the Centre has full operational capacity.

The lawmaker therefore called for an urgent need to investigate the immediate and remote cause(s) of the abysmal performance of the African Regional Aquaculture Centre (ARAC) to save it from its moribund state.