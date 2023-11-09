Reps investigate alleged maltreatment of Nigerians in Republic of Benin

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committees on Foreign Affairs, Human Rights and Diaspora to investigate the allegations of incessant maltreatment of Nigerians living in the Republic of Benin.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion titled, “Illegal Incarceration of Okumah Chika and Discriminatory Arrests of Nigerians in the Republic of Benin.”

It was sponsored by Hon. O. K Chinda, Hon. Fred Agbedi, Hon. Bitrus Laon, Hon.Abdulsalam Dasuki, Hon. Felix Nwaeke, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu, Hon. Guger Onwusibe Hon. Mark Esset Hon. Rodney A., Hon. Nkewonta and Hon. Patrick Umoh.

Moving the motion, Chinda noted that Okumah Chika, a Nigerian who legitimately and legally resides and works in the Republic of Benin is alleged to have been arrested by the country’s Police Service – the Republican Police (DGPR) on April 18, 2023.

He said that Okumah Chika, who after his undergraduate academic programme in the Republic of Benin, worked as an Administrative Staff at ESFAM University in Port Novo, has been incarcerated at the Akpro-Missérété Prison since April 26, 2023, over allegations of internet fraud.

He also expressed concern that after a series of investigations which confirmed that Okumah Chika is legally employed by ESFAM University and that his job schedule includes processing admissions, facilitating

transcripts, academic guidance and similar duties, he is still being held in detention by the Republican Police authorities.

“Many Nigerians in the Republic of Benin who are legal residents, engaging in lawful enterprises are victims of unlawful and discriminatory arrests and detention by the Republican Police.

“The unlawful and illegal detention of Okumah Chika and other patriotic Nigerians are mostly orchestrated and influenced by their Beninese colleagues, work-mates and acquaintances who are envious of the hardworking, resilient and enterprising spirit of Nigerians.

“The incessant arrests and hounding of Nigerians living and working in the Republic of Benin has made their life hellish as they are perpetually living in fear, worry and confusion, if urgent

and immediate steps are not taken to address this issue, it may affect the age-long diplomatic relations between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin.

He further stated that considering the economic benefits which the Republic gains from Nigeria, the mistreatment of Nigerians living over there is not a reflection of appreciation for Nigeria’s benevolence.

The committee are to report back within two weeks for further legislative action.