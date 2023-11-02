Reps declare emergency on Malaria, calls for subsidy on drugs

Source: GETTY IMAGES/BBC

…says drugs not accessible

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Thursday declared an emergency on Malaria while making moves to subsidise malaria drugs for Nigerians at all Government Health Centers across the country.

This is as the lawmakers decried the alarming rate of Malaria infections in the country stating that there is an urgent need to declare an emergency on Malaria.

The House Chairman on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control (ATM), Rep Amobi Godwin Ogar made this known at the inaugural meeting of the Committee on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, most Nigerians are affected by Malaria and yet access to drugs is not readily available, while the ones available are very exorbitant.

Ogar informed that the Committee will address the proliferation of fake and sub-standard Malaria drugs in the country to identify the sources and impose penalties on them.

He said the Committee will critically look into the operations and processes of the Global Fund about their intervention mechanism in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“I am also concerned by the havoc Malaria is wrecking on our populace and we are going to push and advocate that Malaria drugs be subsidized if not made free at all Government Health Centers. It is no rocket science that most Nigerians are affected by Malaria yet access to drugs is not readily available, while the ones available are very exorbitant.

“My vision is to see a Nigeria where malaria drugs will be given to our people free or subsidized.

“As you are all aware the Committee on ATM is saddled with the responsibility to formulate legislative measures for the prevention and control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, coordinating and harmonizing activities of Government and -Governmental Agencies on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria generally to ensure the effectiveness of the efforts at HIV/AIDS and Malaria control, remedy and cure for Aids patients, oversight of all agencies under our jurisdiction and annual Budget estimates among other responsibilities under Standing Order 20 Rule 52 of the House of Representatives, 10th edition.

“Following my appointment as the substantive Chairman of the Committee by Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas in the 10th National Assembly, I have done extensive research in the area of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. I have also had interface and interactive meetings with key stakeholders within our purview and I must say to you all, there is work to be done.

“We are going to devise new mechanisms and approaches in our engagements and fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria control in our Country to make a difference and avoid the failures of the past” he noted.

Ogar affirmed that the Committee must seek new collaborations and partnerships to enhance and reinvigorate the fight against these diseases.

“We must protect our people since we are their representatives. Therefore, producers and distributors of fake and sub-standard Malaria drugs will have no hiding place under our watch. Our oversight of NACA, the core Agency of the Committee must be strategic and robust to ensure they brace up to their responsibilities. To achieve all our objectives, we are ready to partner and collaborate with relevant MDAs, Donor Agencies and NGOs. I assure you that we are ready to move mountains to ensure we succeed” he maintained.