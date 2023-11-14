Reps condemn cancellation of 264 Nigerian visas by Saudi Arabia

… ask FG to take urgent step to end further embarrassment

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives has condemned the embarrassing act of the cancellation of visas of 264 Nigerians on arrival at Saudi Arabia by the country’s authorities on Monday, 13th November, 2023.

The House further urged the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency take necessary diplomatic steps to protect the image of the nation, ensure the full implementation of the BASA, protect Nigerian national Carriers flying into Saudi Arabia and protect the Nigerian travelling public.

The also mandated its Committees on Foreign Affairs, Interior and Pilgrims Affairs to inquire into the immediate and remote circumstances surrounding the cancellation of already granted visas to 264 Nigerians on arrival at Jeddah aboard Air Peace and to report back within 2 weeks.

These resolutions were sequel to a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon Kama Nkemkanma, Hon. Olumide Osoba, Hon. Makki Yalleman and Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe

Moving the motion, Nkemkanma explained that Saudi Arabian authorities cancelled the visa of all the 264 passengers airlifted by Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace on arrival at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia from Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Monday, 13th November, 2023;

According to him, all the passengers went through the Advanced Passengers Pre-screening System, (APPS), which was also monitored live by the Saudi Arabia authorities before the flight left Nigeria;

He expressed worries that according to sources at the Nigerian Embassy in Jeddah, even the Saudi immigration personnel could not locate who authorized the cancellation of the visas, even when the APPS which was live between both countries was concluded and the airline was already airborne to Jeddah;

He further notes that upon the intervention of the Nigerian Embassy in Saudi, the authorities were said to have reduced the number of passengers that would be returned to Nigeria from 264 to 170;

“Saudi Air has been operating directly from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia and Air Peace has been receiving high patronage as a Nigerian carrier since it started flight service to Saudi at relatively lower fares, thereby helping Nigeria to conserve foreign exchange;

“Stakeholders in the sector have attributed the development to aero-politics, stating that it could be a way to force the Nigerian operator out of the route, and raised concerns that Nigerian carries could be forced out of the route unless the government intervenes, probably using the principle of reciprocity;

“The fact that this action of Saudi authorities is an infringement on the letters and intendments of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia which is still in force;

He expressed concern that this unfortunate event and diplomatic slight on Nigeria happened even when the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, was on a state visit to Saudi Arabia.