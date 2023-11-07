Reps ask Wike to issue certificate of occupancy to property owners in FCT 

Wike

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives on Tuesday called on the Federal Capital Territory to commence Issuance of Certificate of Occupancy to House Owners located within the Mass Housing Scheme Estate.

The resolution of the House was sequel to the adoption of a motion brought by

Hon. Sada Soli (APC, Katsina).

The Lawmaker in his motion noted that legislative powers with regards to the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja are invested in the National Assembly by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

He noted again that the Federal Capital Territory Administration is a government organ in Nigeria, headed by the Minister who “shall exercise such powers and perform such functions as may be delegated to him from time to time by the President” as provided in Section 302 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

Hon. Soli said the House is aware that in a bid to provide adequate and affordable housing to contribute to bridging the housing gap in Nigeria, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory in the year 2000 initiated the “Mass Housing Scheme” project to provide affordable housing through a public-private partnership (PPP) policy arrangement,

According to the Lawmaker, the Mass Housing Scheme initiated by successive Federal Capital Territory

Administrations has given rise to the development of smart estates in the Federal Capital Territory

(FCT), which has boosted the Internal Revenue Generation of the Federal Capital Territory

Administration over the years.

“the importance of a Certificate of Occupancy to property owners as a question of legitimacy and compliance, safety and habitability, and tenant and owner protection”.

” A Certificate of Occupancy is essential for land owners as it establishes the legitimacy and compliance of the property, verifies its safety and habitability, aids in securing insurance and financing, enhances property value and marketability, and provides protection for both the landlords

and tenants.

“Property owners within these Mass Housing Scheme Estates have no Certificate of Occupancy issued to them as a result of one common Certificate of Occupancy issued in favour of the estate, which negates the principles of tenant-owner protection.

“Prospective tenants or buyers of such properties and property owners within such estates

may end up in potential disputes, liability issues, endless legal complications, and increased risks

due to the absence of a Certificate of Occupancy.

In adopting the motion, the House said, approximately 3,000 housing estates in the Federal Capital Territory issued with a Certificate of Occupancy can significantly improve the marketability and value of properties, especially through internal revenue generation.

The House to this end mandated the Committee on Federal Capital Territory to liaise with the Federal Capital Territory Administration to explore and resolve all the issues surrounding the lack of issuance of certificates of occupancy to property owners within housing estates and report back within six (6) weeks for further legislative action.