Report ranks Nigeria highest in CSOs contribution

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A report by the West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI), has ranked Nigeria highest in civil society organisations contribution to economic, social, and political development of West Africa.

The report titled: “Contribution of Civil Society Organisations to the Economic, Social, and Political Development of West Africa” was launched on Thursday with support from Ford Foundation.

Presenting the findings, Lecturer, University of Ghana and Lead Researcher of the study, Dr. Solomon Amoah, said after Nigeria, Ghana came second as the country with CSOs contribution to economic development.

The top five countries as highlighted by the report, were; Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Mali.

According to the report, some of the challenges of CSOs engagement in sustainable development are; inability to raise funds locally for development initiatives, inadequate support from government, and excessive dependence on donor funds which are unpredictable/dwindling.

Others are, inadequate support from private sector, lack of continuity in civil response, lack of technical expertise, lack of coordinated response, diverse proprieties of CSOs, limited CSO interest in the socio-economic and political development of West Africa. Inadequate staffing, low engagement, lack of independence.

In its recommendations, the report stated: “At the core of ensuring the effectiveness of CSOs in contributing to development in the region include; open and enabling civic spaces for civil society to operate, providing core and flexible funding for the sector, enhancing the organisations’ capacity in local resource mobilization, promoting CSOs’ participation in national and subnational debates, dialogue, and inclusive processes, capacity building for CSOs”.

The Executive Director of WACSI, Nana Afadzinu, observed that the report is a critical tool for advocacy in the civil society sector as it speaks to the immense contributions CSOs are making to the region’s progress.

“This report is an advocacy tool which can be shared with partners to let them know what we are bringing to the table,” she said while encouraging civic actors to make effective use of it.