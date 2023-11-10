Repairs: Lagos shuts Marine Bridge for 41 days

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to shut and divert traffic on Marine Bridge, Apapa area of the state for repair works from Friday, 10th November till Thursday 21st December, 2023.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced the planned closure for rehabilitation works.

According to Osiyemi, “In continuation of the repair works by the Federal Ministry of Works on the Marine Bridge, traffic will be diverted on the Bridge from Friday, 10th November till Thursday 21st December, 2023.

“Consequently the following alternative routes will be open to motorists for the duration of the project; Motorists heading to Mobil Road from Ijora/Apapa Road will be diverted to Ijora to link Total Access Ramp inwards Malu Road to connect Mobil Road for their desired destinations. Motorists going to Ijora/Apapa will be diverted to the Apapa bound ramp of the Marine Bridge to make a U-turn at Point Road Junction inwards Marine Bridge to access their desired destinations.”

In the same vein, Osiyemi urged motorists to make use of Marine Bridge Access Road to Area B and make a U-turn at Point Junction Road towards Marine Bridge to continue their journeys.

He, however, assured that traffic personnel from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, would be deployed to manage traffic flow and minimize inconveniences.

Osiyemi, therefore, appealed to motorists for their patience while plying the diversion routes during the rehabilitation period aimed to ensure safe and better vehicular movement in the state.