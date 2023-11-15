Rep member, others laud construction firm over quality project delivery

By Ezra Ukanwa

A House of Representatives member representing Apapa Federal Constituency, Mufutau Egberongbe, and other stakeholders have lauded a building firm, Enseno Global Ventures Projects, for its exceptional delivery of quality projects in Niger, Ogun, and several other states across the country.

Commissioning a block of 3 classrooms at Metropolitan and Ireakari schools, including a Vocational Training Centre, Hon. Egberongbe described the quality of the projects delivered by the company as topnotch and ranks high in quality

According to him, the projects tally with the visions of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The projects, were, however, overseen by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SSAP-SDGs), Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire who from the onset of the projects insisted that all projects must rank high in quality and must be delivered within the stipulated time.

On her part, the Chief Operations Office, Engr Abdul Rasak Yomi said that from the onset, the company value proposition borders on integrity, quality, and timely delivery of services to its customers.

She said that these principles have endeared the company to its customers and have placed it on a good pedestal for business success.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer Enseno Global Ventures Ltd, Engr Abdul Rasak Yomi, said the company has delivered bankable projects in schools, a pavilion and a Mini Stadium in North Central and Southwestern parts of Nigeria, among others, as part of actualization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) which aims at ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all” by 2030.

The company, among other projects, delivered the Construction of the Skill Acquisition Centre, Ladi – Lak Nur/Pry School, Apapa, Construction of 3 Classrooms at UBE Primary School, Bosso, Niger State.

Others are Construction of 3 Classrooms at Government Day Secondary School, Babban Rami, Niger State, and 3 blocks of Classrooms at Effan Primary School, Lapai, delivered under the OSSAP-SDGs project.