Regulation failure, not act of God reason for frequent air accidents — Keyamo

Festus Keyamo

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has strongly emphasized that the recent string of air accidents is not a result of natural disasters, but rather a failure in regulatory oversight.

Keyamo said this at an ongoing technical meeting with key aviation heads, Monday evening, in Abuja.

The meeting, called by the Aviation Minister, was in response to the worrying number of accidents occurring within the industry.

He said: “But just to say that, as a government we are very sensitive to public opinion. We will not close our eyes and close our ears to concerns raised by Nigerians.

“My view has always been that if an incident happened anywhere in our airports that is not the act of God then there is a failure of regulation somewhere. If there is a burst tyre of an aircraft, you can’t give excuses. There’s someone who was given the responsibility to check the tires before the plane takes off. So, you can’t say it’s an act of God; a burst tire is not an act of God, it is an act of man.

“If the runway is not fit enough to land or maybe it was wet and it skids off the runway. There’s a failure of regulation. There was a dispatcher who dispatched that plane. So, if these things happen and we don’t see sanctions, we don’t call out the people who are involved then I have failed as a minister and that is why they are all here today.

“We need to review these incidents. We need to get a technical report of what happened. Pending those reports, we must take precautionary steps to ensure the safety of the lives of Nigerians.”