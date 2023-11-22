Reforms: Why there’s little sign of economic recovery— NECA

By Dickson Omobola

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, yesterday, blamed fiscal indiscipline and government’s recklessness, among others, for the nation’s economic doldrums.

At a briefing on forthcoming third edition of NECA Annual Employers Excellence Award holding on November 29 in Lagos, Director General of NECA, Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, argued that conspiracy at every level to milk the country was so huge that only a committed leadership at the top could change the narrative.

He also warned that the continual closure of factories and pull out of multinationals from Nigeria posed a huge threat to the nation’s economic and social environment, describing it as a dangerous trend that must be nipped in the bud.

He decried successive governments’ failure to demonstrate the political will to transform the nation’s economy.

According to him, “between 1983 and 1984, which was the military regime, there was a level of sanity. Why was it?

”That was because the leadership at that point wrongly or rightly, created a level of zero tolerance for indiscipline, which tended to drag the country to a direction that we thought we were moving forward. ”Along the line, we all lost that sense of discipline and we are where we are today. Fiscal indiscipline at the federal government level and the recklessness with which the government is doing its thing is quite unfortunate.”

On why the nation’s economic atmosphere keeps deteriorating, Oyerinde said: “It’s quite unfortunate that things have continued to go sour. Successive governments have continued to come up with different excuses.

”There is a saying that once you are in a hole, the first thing you do is to stop digging. However, somehow, along the line, successive governments have chosen the option to continue to dig.

“As they continue to dig, they continue to go down the hole. Because we are still seeing the ray of light, we keep thinking we are far from level zero and this is probably because our instrument of digging is still sharp.

”We think digging is the way out of the hole we find ourselves. But now, our instrument is getting blunt. We are running into debt that might get our creditors worried.

“For me, it is more about why we are not doing what is right because the private sector will operate their businesses and it is expected of the government to create an environment conducive for businesses to thrive.

”Government’s policies are inconsistent, which we have seen overtime. For instance, in the last administration, there were policy contradictions both at the back and front end.

“Significantly, our choices have not been right. Successive governments have not demonstrated the political will to actually take this country towards the trajectory of growth we expect.

”It is not rocket science. We have economies in the world that are predominantly dependent on oil like ours. Saudi Arabia sells oil, many other countries sell oil and for them, their refineries work. Why is ours not working?

“The contradictions are amazing and it is quite worrisome. Doing the right things is obvious for us all. It is not only from the government perspective, but all of us as businesses and organised labour.

”It goes beyond what we see the federal government do. The conspiracy at every level to milk this country is so huge and we need leadership at the top to direct the pathway.”