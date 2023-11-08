Reduce gas flaring, pollution, NDDC tasks oil companies

By Davies Iheamnachor

Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has tasked oil companies operating in Niger Delta to reduce the level at which they flare gas and pollute the environment, adding that the act impacts negatively on the climate.

The commission also promised to work with International Oil Companies, IOCs, and other development partners to increase investments in renewable energy projects to reduce the impact of climate change in Niger Delta.

Managing Director, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku spoke during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the TotalEnergies Nigeria Limited at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, yesterday, according to a statement by the Director, Corporate Affairs, NDDC, Pius Ughakpoteni.

Ogbuku stressed the importance of sustainable partnerships in driving the development process, adding that the commission had gone into a mutually beneficial relationship with the Oil Producers Trade Section of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industries, OPTS, which incorporates the IOCs, by paying more attention to infrastructural development in their areas of operations.

Earlier, Executive Director, Joint Venture Assets, TotalEnergies Nigeria Limited, Mr. Obi Imemba, commended the NDDC for its role in the development of the Niger Delta, stating that his company believes in partnerships as a critical factor in ensuring sustainability.