Redefine roles of SPY Police, PCRC – Security practitioner tells IGP

IGP Kayode Egbetokun (l) with Chief Executive Officer , Badinson Security Limited, Mr. Matthew IbadinIbadin

By Evelyn Usman

Chief Executive Officer, Badinson Security Limited, Mr. Matthew Ibadin, has charged the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, on the need to redefine the roles of SPY Police and the Police Community Relations Committee PCRC for higher and more effective roles in crime fighting and intelligence.

The security practitioner who gave the charge in a statement issued to Vanguard, commended the Police boss on his recent confirmation as substantive IGP by the Police Council.

He also applauded Egbetokun’s initiative on what he described as robust and insightful sessions at the just-concluded three-day police conference and retreat held in Owerri, the Imo State capital, noting that such an event was pivotal for repositioning the Nigeria Police Force.

He was however quick to remind that the task before the IGP was enormous.

According to him, “Since the Owerri conference and retreat centered largely on ways to map out new strategies to fight crimes in the country, it will be ideal to bring the Spy Police and PCRC members into playing more recognized roles.

” Therefore, the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of IGP Kayode Egbetokun should learn to utilize the services of Spy Police, particularly in investigation and other related activities since they are effectively trained by the same institution, instead of leaving them to remain redundant with no meaningful role to play”.

He noted that “since most members of the PCRC volunteered to assist the police, the IGP should review the role of PCRC and make such role come with value addition with respect to fighting crime and providing intelligence and not merely to attend meetings.

“The IGP should review certain services of the police with a view to commercializing them. For example, the Police Printing Press can be remodeled and equipped with modern printing machines to render commercial printing to members of the public.

“Also, individuals who need the personal protective services of Mobile Policemen should pay commensurately to the coffers of the police instead of the current abuse in the use of Mopol personnel, while companies and multinationals operating in Nigeria should earmark some percentage of their budget for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to funding of police activities.

“Again, the IGP should make his administration more inclusive by initiating a periodic stakeholders’ conference whereby members of the civil society interface with him with a view to volunteering relevant security information that will help him fight crime.

“Since there is an increasing number of people trained in private investigation, it will be ideal for the IGP to evolve a system of engaging such private investigators in investigation activities while such private investigators should primarily be licensed in line with the Police Act, 2020”.

On promotion, he called on the need for eradication of special promotion syndrome in the police which should be reflected in the Police Act during amendment.

Ibadin who commended officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force for wading through a difficult environment like Nigeria, despite the limited logistics at their disposal, posited that their role in Nigeria could never be over-emphasised.

He therefore urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to create a special intervention fund for the Nigeria Police, with a special focus on personnel welfare.

According to him, ” in the years past, policemen were usually provided with operational vehicles for investigation

But such is no longer obtainable”.

Describing the Nigeria Police as one of the best Police in the world, the security chieftain urged the Government to provide the police with” tracking devices, bulletproof jackets and 24-hour light at the police station across the country.

“There should also be provisions of laptops. People should be able to send their complaints through email to Zonal and State Commands, as well as Area Commands and Divisional Headquarters”.

On the part of the citizens, he urged them to motivate policemen by showing them care, particularly those who work under difficult conditions on the highways.