Red-hot Martinez maintains Inter’s Serie A lead at Juventus

Lautaro Martinez ensured that Inter Milan kept hold of their two-point lead at the top of Serie A as he struck in Sunday’s scrappy 1-1 draw at closest rivals Juventus.

Argentina forward Martinez swept home Marcus Thuram’s low cross in the 33rd minute following fine play down the right flank from his strike partner, to keep second-placed Juve at arm’s length in the title race.

His 15th goal in all competitions brought Inter level six minutes after Dusan Vlahovic broke a two-month scoring duck with a similar first-time finish at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The stalemate ended a six-match winning streak in all competitions for Inter, who are favourites to claim a 20th Scudetto ahead of AC Milan who have also won the league 19 times.

“For how the match went we’ll take the point,” said coach Simone Inzaghi to DAZN.

“We know it’s not easy to score at Juventus but after going behind the team stayed in the match and we scored a great goal.”

Inzaghi’s side have come through the first of a series of tough tests with a Champions League trip to Benfica next up on Wednesday before they face Napoli in Naples next Sunday.

They have already reached the last 16 of Europe’s top competition but are battling with Real Sociedad for top spot in Group D with the Spanish outfit travelling to Milan next month.