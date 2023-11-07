Red Cross helps transport injured people out of Gaza to Egypt

Four ambulances have brought injured people from the Gaza Strip to the Rafah border crossing with the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

According to NAN, the patients at the Dar al-Shifa hospital in Gaza were “safe and would receive urgent medical care,” said the head of the ICRC office in Gaza, William Schomburg.

Egyptian security sources said that 17 patients had travelled from the Gaza Strip to Egypt on Monday evening with the help of the ICRC.

The patients were to be treated in hospitals in Cairo and El-Arish, a town near Rafah, NAN said.

These were nine cancer patients and eight people who had been wounded by fighting in the war between Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, and Israel.