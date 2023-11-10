Recycling economy will address pollution – Balarabe Lawal

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Ahead of COP 28, the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal has said the recycling economy will address pollution and climate change issues in Nigeria.

He said this during a meeting with environmental correspondents in Abuja.

The minister stated that his ministry would ensure that garbage was turned into wealth and would also collaborate with the state governments on waste management.

Lawal urged residents to take care of their environment by ensuring it was rid of dirt.

He said, “One area very close to our heart is a cleaner economy which has to do with the issue of pollution, the last time I was going through, we were rated very bad in the area of pollution, garbage and the rest of it, what we are trying to do is that we are trying to turn garbage into wealth, we are trying to create an economy that will not allow garbage and turn around to take that garbage and make it into wealth.

“Recycling economy is also what we are looking at, that something concrete will come out of it, recycling economy is now new, so I think it is going to address some of our pollutions because you can see we are doing badly in the area of pollution. In that area, we are going to engage with the state government very closely. So we want to come up with a policy that will take care of our immediate environment.

“The issues of climate, sometimes naturally, there is nothing we can do about it, but sometimes we are the ones that cause the environmental issues, all these things are things we can avoid or things we can control. So we will make sure people are educated properly. ” He Said.

Balarabe also added that he would collaborate with relevant stakeholders to deliver on its mandate.

“We are going to be aggressive with the implementation of the projects in the environment ministry.

“We are going to start a new community development in Ogoniland where we will get the community involved in the cleanup–the traditional institutions, youths and stakeholders.

“Ogoni is just one out of other places in the country that has these issues of environmental pollution,’’ he added.

According to Lawal, it has been eight years since the cleanup of Ogoniland has been on and expressed optimism that the environmental challenges faced in Ogoniland will soon be resolved.