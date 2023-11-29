Real Madrid vs Napoli: Ancelotti plays down Los Blancos injury woes ahead UCL clash

Ancelloti

Carlo Ancelotti has discarded concerns about Real Madrid’s growing injury crisis ahead of the Los Blancos clash with his former club Napoli on Wednesday night.

The Italian is set to be without at least eight players when Los Blancos square up against the Serie A champions in their penultimate Group C clash.

Ancelotti, however, remains optimistic those fit for the midweek encounter at the Bernabeu will rise to the occasion.

He said at his pre-match press conference: “I really would not want to speak about all these problems that we have and players who are unavailable, because it’s a lack of respect for all those players who will be playing, who are also great professionals and can contribute great things and achieve great results.

“Obviously we didn’t expect something like that to happen, but considering that we have achieved great results. Despite all of these disadvantages, I can tell you that this squad is amazing. We have great strength and depth.”

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (muscle) is on an individual training session while Arda Guler, Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Jr continue their recovery from their respective injuries.

Midfielder Brahim Diaz still recovering from the intestinal issue that kept him out of Sunday’s squad.

Ancelotti feels Napoli will continue to feed off the freshness of new head coach Walter Mazzarri, who took over from Rudi Garcia earlier this month and oversaw a 2-1 triumph at Atalanta on Saturday.

“I think the fact that they changed the manager will serve as an additional source of motivation for the players,” the Real Madrid boss said. “They already showed that against Atalanta who they beat this weekend.”

Ancelotti, who has recently been linked to Manchester United and the Brazil men’s national team, refused to entertain questions about whether he feels his employer will soon offer him the opportunity to extend his tenure past next summer, when his contract is due to expire.

Vanguard News