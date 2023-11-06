Real estate firm offers free medical outreach to host community

As part of its social responsibility programmes, leading real estate firm, Leadroitt Realty, recently carried out a health outreach in its local community in Lekki area of Lagos.

Executed on the platform of its non-profit, Valour 31, the event, whose beneficiaries also included site workers and labourers in the area, featured free health checks, consultations and distribution of vital medications.



According to Gbemisola Ojerinde, Managing Director, Leadroitt Realty, the healthcare outreach was a testament to the company’s dedication to not only its business endeavors but also its social responsibilities.

She said: “At Leadroitt Realty, we believe that a company’s success is deeply intertwined with the well-being of the community it operates in. Valour 31 was created to fulfill our commitment to giving back, and we are delighted to see the positive impact of this health outreach event.

“We recognise the importance of promoting well-being among those who often work tirelessly to build our communities; hence the inclusion of site workers and labourers to this project.”

Lead doctor at the event, Dr. Tony Oguta, a distinguished medical professional, alongside his team, left a significant impact on the community, addressing various health concerns and offering guidance for healthier living.