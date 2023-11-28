Real Estate Academy opens in Asaba by Hush Homes

Asaba-based real estate company Hush Homes has officially opened ultra modern Asaba Real Estate Academy.

During the opening ceremony, the Managing Director of Hush Homes Mr. Caleb Ifunnaya Aloh said the academy will be providing training and real estate solutions to align with international best practices.

He noted that those interested in real estate business can now get certified and do real estate better.

“ We are glad to let our people know that Asaba Real Estate Academy is now Operational and fully open for admission.

The academy was established to birth professional real estate practitioners.

In this academy will help everyone to earn, unlearn, relearn, and master the Arts and Sciences of Real Estate and be issued a valid certificate.

There is so much money in the real estate business and we want everyone to be beneficiaries.” he said.

The opening of the Asaba Real Estate Academy was graced by dignitaries, industry players, realtors, family members, friends, and well-wishers.