Reactions as Sanwo-Olu approved N3.75bn for perfume, rechargeable fans

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been widely criticised for approving N7.5 million to replace liquid fragrance in his office and N3 billion to purchase rechargeable fans for the office of his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

Also, Nigerians reacted on social media to other contracts awarded by Lagos state’s Public Procurement Agency (PPA) in the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2023 which included approval of over N440 million for the purchase of a new Lexus LX 600 Bulletproof Sport Utility Vehicle for use in the pool of Office of Chief of Staff.

The office of the Chief of Staff also got N18.5 million for the supply and distribution of 2,000 Noiler chickens across the local government areas and wards in the state.

According to records posted on Twitter, the government also approved N152 million for the restoration of the water supply at the Iduganran palace, the official residence of the Oba of Lagos.

The document also revealed that the state will earmark N581 million to renovate Saint Andrews Anglican Church in the Oke-Popo area of the state.

In the same vein, the record showed that the office of the deputy governor was awarded N30 million for monthly outreach of indigent citizens by the wife of the deputy governor, while there was another N30 million budgeted for the empowerment programme.

Reacting to the outrageous contracts gulping public funds in the document, the 2023 governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lagos, Funsho Doherty, said he had written an open letter to Governor Sanwo-Olu to review some of the projects.

“I just wrote an open letter to the governor on Public Procurement awards reported by LASG for the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2023, highlighting a number of issues for further scrutiny and remedial action.

“Judicious use of public funds is always important and is especially so now,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Netizens questioned some of the contracts in the document, stressing that the government officials are wasteful and insensitive to the plight of common Nigerians.

@SavvyRinu said, “It’s evident why some would rather die than conduct free and fair elections.”

“This is eye-opening. I’m surprised why the office of the chief of staff is distributing and supplying chickens. We look forward to the response from the state govt,” @biodun_alao wrote.

@Kelvin18123 reacted, “Nobody will manage his private business this way, why things like this will persist is because people don’t go to jail for mismanagement and plundering of Government resources.”

@iam_wilsons said, “This is ridiculous. Nigerian politicians are eternally wicked.”

@DJDaley wrote, “And to think that minimum wage in Lagos State is N30,000 only.”