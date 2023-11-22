REA: More rural communities to benefit from solar mini-grids – FG

By Obas Esiedesa

The Federal Government Wednesday said more rural communities without electricity would be targeted with solar mini-grids in a bid to reduce energy poverty in the country.

With over 90 million Nigerians said to be un-served by the national grid, the government expressed optimism that the continuing deployment of mini-grids across the country would improve access to electricity.

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu who stated this at the commissioning of the Energy Managing System Control at REA headquarters in Abuja, said energy poverty was a huge challenge in Nigeria and across African countries.

The control centre which was built by the South Korean government would deliver real-time data that enable the REA to monitor electricity production and consumption across the mini-grids set up in the country.

Chief Adelabu noted that optimization of innovation and access to qualitative energy data remain two key pillars in the business of powering a nation.

According to him, “Nigeria, like many nations, is traversing a path toward a more sustainable and resilient energy future. The EMS we unveil today is not merely a technological innovation; it is a testament to our collective dedication to progress, efficiency, and the empowerment of our people.

“For us, the EMS is not just a tool; it is a mechanism we plan to optimize to alleviate the existential problem of poor energy data in the nation’s energy space. It is surely a gateway to a future where data becomes a strategic asset in our pursuit of reliable, accessible, and sustainable energy. This system will revolutionize the way we manage and utilize energy data across our electrification programs”.

Earlier, the Managing Director/CEO, REA, Engr. Ahmad Salihijo explained that the agency was working with the Korean government under the Official Development Assistance, ODA, to develop four mini-grids in the Federal Capital Territory.

“Upon full delivery of the ODA project, this intervention would have delivered a total renewable energy capacity of 1.6 MWp and 3.0 MWhr systems across four main communities in the FCT. The most significant part of this intervention is the fact that it further strengthens the agency’s ongoing efforts on productive use through the auxiliary productive use equipment support on appliances including smart metering devices, energy-efficient lighting, grain mills, drying, and water systems, lighting and smart metering devices”, he stated.

While pointing out that the EMS “is not merely a technological marvel”, he noted that “it is a testament to the power of international cooperation and the collective pursuit of a brighter, more energy-empowered future.

“This system represents a significant leap forward in our ability to capture and manage energy data across diverse electrification programs within our nation and through the guidance of the Federal Ministry of Power; we are delighted that the REA is, once again, positioned to implement a project of this magnitude.

“In a landscape where data is paramount, the EMS stands as a beacon of efficiency and transparency. It is a tool that will empower us to make informed decisions, optimize our energy resources, and enhance the impact of our electrification initiatives across Nigeria”.

In his remark, the Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae disclosed that the South Korean government was spending about $12 million to support the deployment of the four mini-grids in the FCT.

He said the government would continue to support Nigeria in its effort to provide electricity to unserved Nigerians, especially those in rural communities.