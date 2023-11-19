Re-evaluate independence of judiciary, AACC urges govts

File: Lawyers

By Luminous Jannamike

The All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC) has called for a renewed focus on the independence of the judicial systems across the African continent.

The call was made on Sunday during its 12th General Assembly and 60th Anniversary celebrations.

The week-long event, held at the National Ecumenical Center in Abuja, brought together church leaders from across Africa and beyond.

AACC President, Rt. Rev Arnold Temple, expressed concern over the perceived political compromise of courts in Africa.

“It’s sad to hear of political parties that would rather not go to court of their national jurisdiction after feeling cheated at elections because they believe that the outcome of such a procedure at their detriment is predictable.

“They believe that our courts are politically compromised. Whether that is merely perceived or real, it points to the need to look again at the independence of our judicial system and seek the necessary renewals,” he said.

The AACC, a continental ecumenical body that represents over 200 million Christians across Africa, aims to foster peace, unity, inclusivity, and justice.

The conference’s theme, “The Love of Christ Compels Us”, frames extensive discussions on such issues that are of concern to the Body of Christ in Africa.

Reflecting on the AACC’s journey, Temple recalled its conception in Ibadan, Nigeria, in January 1958.

He expressed satisfaction with the AACC’s significant contributions to Africa’s growth and development, politically, economically, and spiritually.

However, he also acknowledged the economic challenges and political instability facing the continent.

“We are confronted with many more political and economic challenges, notably, high inflation rate and worsening economic situation with associated food insecurity situation that has put our continent at risk of socio-political instability.

“We seem to be reverting to the days of coup d’etat in Africa. We now seem to engage the reverse gear. We have to take decisive moves to strengthen democracy and sustainable growth, economically and otherwise.

“We are faced with the desire of political leaders to hold on to power perpetually by all means; undermining democratic principles; lack of transparency and reduction of space for citizens to express their feelings without threats; eroding trust in public institutions that are supposed to be independent but are very much politicized; etc.,” Temple observed.

Other church leaders, including the President of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), Most. Rev. David Onuoha, and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, echoed Temple’s sentiments.

Onuoha congratulated the AACC for its role in shaping society and contributing to socioeconomic and political development in Africa and beyond.

He also charged church leaders to strive for self-sustenance in funding to withstand existential threats against the Christian faith in Africa.

Archbishop Okoh, on the other hand, urged participants to use the conference as an opportunity to pray for political leaders in Nigeria, starting with the President, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and the leadership of the two other arms of government.

The event also saw a posthumous award given to the late Akanu Ibiam for the role he played in the formation and nurturing of the AACC.

As the conference continues, the church leaders remain committed to charting a course towards a peaceful, united, and just Africa.