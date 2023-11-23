Rate of revenue leakages worrisome — Reps

…Probe CBN, others over non-remittance to federation account

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives yesterday expressed concern over the high level of revenue leakages in the country.

Consequently, it mandated the Committee on Public Accounts to investigate revenue leakages through the remite platform, non-compliance by revenue generating agencies of government on standard operating procedures and other allied service level agreements signed among deposit money banks, office of the AGF, Systemspec, Nigeria Interbank Settlement System, NIBSS, and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion, titled “Call to Investigate Revenue Leakages and Non–remittance of Revenues Generated through the Remita Platform”, sponsored by Jeremiah Umaru (APC, Nassarawa) and Jafaru Gambo (APC, Bauchi).

Leading debate on the motion, Umaru noted that Nigeria was not experiencing an expenditure but rather a revenue issue.

He said: “Remita is a software cum financial service platform owned by System-Specs which is a private company in charge of managing government revenues.

”It has served as a gateway for the Treasury Single Account, TSA, of the federal government since 2012, though fully adopted in 2015, and used in the collection of government revenues over the years.

“Over N8.7 trillion had been processed through the platform before the deployment of the software, the Nigerian government had over 15,000 bank accounts operated by ministries, “departments and agencies, MDAs, the proliferation of accounts has moved from deposit money banks to Central Bank of Nigeria allowing MDAs to create multiple sub-accounts, thereby negating the TSA policy of the Federal Government.

“The TSA system has created a cashless economy, transparency and effective tracking of cash assets with attendant accountability. It has not indeed fully blocked leakages and abuses by the proliferation of CBN sub-accounts.’

“Again, the lawmaker noted that 1% of the funds collected was charged as commission for making use of the platform and shared among SystemSpecs (owner), Deposit Money Banks(processor) and Central Bank of Nigeria (license issuer) in the ratio of 50:40:10 respectively. This is alarming and unacceptable.

Consequently, he expressed concern that “despite the benefits and reasons for on-boarding the Remita Platform, the rate of revenue leakages is worrisome apart from non-compliance substantively with standard operating procedures and other allied service level agreements signed by parties.

“Disturbed that if this scenario continues unabated, the government will continue to experience a revenue shortfall and this will prevent the government from meeting the rising demand for good governance and infrastructural development from citizens.

”Concerned that a larger percentage of deposit money banks has formed the habit of delay in on-ward remittance or sweeping of revenues collected to the Central Bank of Nigeria.”