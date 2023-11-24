Rapper Odumodublvck reveals Tems charges ‘$500k per verse’

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, aka Odumodublvck, has revealed that Grammy-winning singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, charges $500,000 per verse.

The rapper shared the purported figure during a question-and-answer session with fans via X on Friday.

During the chat, a user asked him whether Tems would be featured on the deluxe edition of his album, ‘Eziokwu’

“Hope Tems is on the deluxe,” the user asked.

The ‘Declan Rice’ crooner, while responding to the user who asked, said he can’t afford a Tems’ feature.

He said Tems charges $500,000 (about ₦402,470,000.00) per verse.

Odumodublvck replied, “1 verse from Tems na 500k USD.

“Even Hushpuppi leg go first shake before e tremble.”

Tems have since responded to the tweet, asking for a breathing space.

She wrote, “Excuse me? LET TEMS BREATHE”.