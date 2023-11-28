Rapper, Nanle shares debut album ‘Unorthodox’ 

…features Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, BOC, others

Nigerian rapper Nanle, whose real name is Nanle Joel Sura, has released his highly anticipated debut album, ‘ Unorthodox.’

‘Unorthodox’ follows the release of singles such as ‘On a Base to Score’ and ‘Young Don,’ strategically unveiled to whet the appetites of rap music enthusiasts.

For his debut, Nanle collaborates with some of the biggest names in the Nigerian music industry, including Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, and BOC, introducing a diverse and dynamic dimension to the project.

The rapper explained that he chose the title due to his unconventional lifestyle, which extends across both the church and the secular world.

The Istanbul-based rapper maintains a distinctive approach to music, evident in his socially aware lyrics. In line with this, he crafted ‘Unorthodox’ to captivate listeners with its powerful beats and thought-provoking rap.

The 10-track album ‘Unorthodox’ was produced by Midmind, Dr. Tim, and Imagination Club, with joint mixing and mastering by Suka Sounds and G-Plus for the project.

Executively produced by Nikita Prokofyev, Idoko Salihu, Nanle Joel and Prince Agala.

The album is dedicated to the late Eleojo Salihu and all the women all over the world suffering from breast cancer.