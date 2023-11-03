Rail system: Blue Line project awarded, ready in 2026 — Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

GOVERNOR Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, signed the contract for the construction of the second phase of Blue Line from Mile-2 to the Okokomaiko area of the state saying the project will be completed in 2026.

Sanwo-Olu, however, assured residents that his administration would provide basic infrastructure to decongest the chaotic traffic gridlock in the state for the economic prosperity of all.

The governor spoke at the official commissioning of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, LRMT, Red Line Overpass Bridge at Yaba, supervised by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA,

Sanwo-Olu said: “This is another great day in Lagos; a day we are witnessing another leap in the fulfilment of our promise under the Traffic management and Transportation pillar of our T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda.

”About three years ago, we commenced the construction of four bridges across rail lines between Oyingbo and Ikeja. The bridges, located at Ikeja, Mushin, Yaba and Oyingbo, are designed to ensure the safety of our people.

“Over the years, we have recorded avoidable fatal accidents on railway crossings, most of the time due to human errors.

“The ceremony is therefore significant because with this Overpass Bridge and others at Ikeja, Mushin and Oyingbo which will be formally commissioned before the end of the year, there will be no more occurrence of train-vehicular accidents at these locations.

“Without any iota of doubt, we have remained focused on our commitment to developing sustainable solutions to the transportation challenges along the major transit spines to give relief to our teeming population by reducing congestion, and improve travel time as well as the cost of commuting.”

On the award of the second phase of the Mile 2-Okokomaiko Blue Line, the governor said: “I have also signed the contract for the second phase of the Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko. Construction has started and is expected to be completed in three years. We have given the contractor a deadline for the completion.

“I have given assurance that our LRMT Red Line will commence testing by early next quarter.”