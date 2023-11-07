Qualities next Edo State Gov must possess – Ex-Commissioner

…says zoning shouldn’t be a priority

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Immediate past Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation who is also Convener of the Rescue Edo Movement (REM), Hon Andrew Adaze Emwanta, has said the next Governor of the state must possess the three ‘Cs” character, competence, and capacity.

This he said should be given priority over the clamour in some quarters for zoning Emwanta said this at a media briefing in Abuja, on Tuesday. He admonished political parties to take these qualities into account in choosing their standard bearers because Edo State had suffered for too long in the hands of politicians who ride on the back of premedial sentiments to get into political office only to fail the people in the area of performance.

According to him, unlike other states of the federation, the three Senatorial Zones in Edo State have had the privilege to produce governors at various times in its history as such the issue of zoning to a particular part of the state shouldn’t be the issue. Emwanta said.

“On the issue of zoning, it is the view of the Rescue Edo Movement that in the past, we have had a Benin (Edo South), Esan (Edo Central) and Etsako (Edo North) person elected into the office of Governor, without any form of marginalisation recorded.

“The seat of Government in our dear State is located at Osadebe Avenue in GRA Benin City. The following is the breakdown of how the governorship position has moved among the three major ethnic groups in the State: Prof. Ambrose Alli (Edo Central) 1979 – 1983; Dr Samuel Ogbemudia (Edo South) October 1983 – December 1983; Dr John Odigie Oyegun(Edo South) January 1992 to November 1993; Chief. Lucky Igbinedion (Edo South) 1999 – 2007; Prof. Oserhiemen Osunbor (Edo Central); May 2007 to November 2008; Comrade Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North); 2008 – 2016; Mr. Godwin Obaseki (Edo South); 2016 till date.

”According to him, an analysis of how critical stakeholders across the state have had the opportunity to occupy the number one seat revealed that Edo South had so far produced 4 governors, Edo Central 2, while Edo North had produced 1. Emwanta further said.

“We should all emphasize competence, capacity, and pedigree. These and others should guide us to make the right decision in 2024.”He declared that the State was now at a crossroads, in search of redemption, even as he implored men and women of goodwill inspired by Almighty God to stand up and be counted. On its part, the Rescue Edo Movement said.

“We will search for a person who has what it takes to lift Edo State from its present state of arrested development. “It is our considered and well-thought-out position that it is time for an electoral renaissance in Edo. We cannot be held down by the primordial fault lines. We will do everything possible, within the constitutional limits, to reclaim our State from the jaws of those who have tried to swallow it up.”