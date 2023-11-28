Quackery: IPAN threatens to sanction defaulters of Practice Licence Stamps

From left: Registrar/CEO, Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN), Alhaji Aliyu A.Angara,fipan; President of Society of Testing Laboratory Analysts of Nigeria(SoTLAN) & Former Chairman, IPAN Governing Council, Prof. Olugbenga Ogunmoyela; Head of Operations & Quality Control, Nigeria Commodity Exchange Commission, Abuja, Dr.Khadijat Abdulaziz; Former President, IPAN& Managing Director, SAAG Chemical Nigeria Ltd, Balogun Ganiyu Ayodele Sanni; Director of Legal, Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr Tam Tamunokobia, represents Executive Chairman/CEO, FCCPC at the 31st IPAN Mandatory Continuous Professional Development Workshop held in Lagos.

By Chioma Obinna

The Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria, IPAN, has threatened to sanction practising public analysts who fail to use the new validated Practice Licence Stamps, PLS.

IPAN had in October this year replaced its personalised Professional Rubber Stamps with PLS as part of its regulatory and enforcement mechanism.

Disclosing this during IPAN’s 31st Mandatory Continuous Professional Development Workshop themed: “Expert Testimony of Public Analysts for Efficient Regulation of Consumer Products” in Lagos, the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, IPAN, Aliyu Angara reiterated that all Public Analysts should use the Stamps issued to them by the IPAN Act and Guidelines.

He said as the Institute continues to engage various Regulatory Agencies regarding the recognition and usage of the PLS, doing otherwise “is unethical, and professional misconduct, an offence and shall lead to appropriate disciplinary action by the institute.”

He explained that while the PLS is not a mere symbol; it embodies the essence of dedication, serving as a mark of authenticity.

Angara said the PLS was also for eradicating the menace of both internal and external quackery in the practice of the profession.Continuing, he raised the alarm over what he described as “Price undercutting end smear campaigns” against laboratories.

He said: “The institute has received and is investigating some complaints about the alleged undercutting of the approved tariffs and smear campaigns by some registered laboratories and any professional misconduct in this regard will be met with the appropriate and applicable sanction.”

He accused their sister organisation, NILST in Ibadan of encroaching on the IPAN mandate.

“On the encroachment of the mandate of IPAN regarding registration and regulation of analytical laboratories in the country by NISLT, Ibadan, the Institute is studying the legality of their action and the letter which they sent to some laboratories and very soon, IPAN along with other stakeholders will address this matter with the relevant and appropriate authorities.”

Speaking on the workshop, Angara said it was another milestone in their collective journey towards excellence in public analysis and consumer protection.He said the theme underscores the essential role public analysts play in ensuring the safety, quality, and integrity of products consumed by millions of Nigerians.

Stating that the workshop would serve as a dynamic platform for learning, collaboration, and skill enhancement, he added: “We have prepared a programme that delves into the intricacies of expert testimony, legal frameworks, evidence gathering, and the ethical considerations that shape our profession.

“Through interactive sessions, case studies, and practical exercises, we aim to equip each participant with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complexities of expert testimony with confidence and precision.”

He charged participants to see themselves as active contributors to a community dedicated to excellence.

In his keynote address, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr Babatunde Irukera, said the theme encapsulates a critical facet of their collective responsibility in upholding regulatory standards.Irukera noted that in a world where the intricacies of consumer product safety demand precision and expertise, the role of public analysts becomes pivotal.

He charged Nigerian public analysts that commitment to excellence in report writing, documentation and presentation skills is not merely a procedural formality but a commitment to truth, transparency, and the safeguarding of public interest.

“The legal framework governing expert testimony, as well as insightful case studies, demands our meticulous attention.

“Our ability to navigate the complexities of legal nuances ensures that the regulatory landscape remains a bastion of justice and consumer protection. In the realm of analytical methodology control and quality assurance, we find the bedrock of efficient product regulations.

“Here, the imperative role of public analysts unfolds, ensuring that the integrity of analytical processes aligns seamlessly with the standards we uphold.”

He said the inclusion of a courtroom mock trial in the programme was a commendable initiative as it not only illuminates Cross-Examination Strategies but also underscores the Standard Requirements for Expert Testimony.

“In the pursuit of regulatory excellence, we must transcend disciplinary boundaries. While this workshop originated in the context of legal intricacies, its relevance extends far beyond the legal realm,” he stated.