PWC donates furniture, educational materials to  school in Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume

Pengassan Women Commission, Warri zone has donated pieces of classroom furniture, notebooks and other educational materials to Ugbolokposo Secondary School, Uvwie local government area, Delta State.

Addressing students of the school drawn mainly from the females, Chairperson of the commission in the zone, Comrade Mejire Ese said the body was committed to the advancement of female education, stressing that girl child education was one of the potent instruments to transform women into key players in the economic live of the country.

“We owe the upcoming generation of women the duty to encourage and inspire them to aspire to become more than just wives and vessels of child procreation”.

Earlier Lady Rose Oji, pioneer chairperson Women in Pengassan, ( the body that changed to Pengassan Women Commission) appealed to the students to take their education seriously, urging them to shun premarital sex and related distractive acts.

“Young girls deserve the opportunity to pursue their passion and dreams and contribute meaningfully to the society to which we all belong”.

She said investing in the girl child education also benefited generations because “when you train the girl child you train a nation”.

She said there were great opportunities for the female folks in the labour market, citing several examples of women enjoying the opportunities, including herself, Dr Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General, World Trade Organisation, WTO, and so on.

Comrades Akinbola Praise, Kessena Agbroko, Blessing Okpepi, Ese Whiskey, Jelli Nwanagum, and others gave tips on choosing carriers, avoiding pitfalls that could terminate their dreams of greatness, and so on.

Vice principal of the school, Mrs Onome Ugeh lauded the PWC for the donations to the school.

The PWC gave gifts to the five best female students from JSS2 – SS3.